Chicago crime: Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead on SW Side, police say

A pedestrian was killed after a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 5400 block of S. Kedzie Avenue in Gage Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A 22-year-old man was in the crosswalk when a gray car traveling northbound disregarded a traffic signal and drove through the crosswalk and hit the victim.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The suspect car fled the scene.

No one is in custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the victim.

Area detectives are investigating.