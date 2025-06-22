Chicago crime: Man charged with murder in 2023 triple shooting, police say

A Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with the killings of three men in a 2023 triple shooting on the city’s Far Southwest Side.

Vilmer Alcaraz, 32, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Vilmer Alcaraz (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Police said Alcarez was identified as the alleged gunman who fatally shot three men, ages 28, 34, and 38, on Nov. 10, 2023, in the 8300 block of S. Pulaski Street.

He was arrested on Friday by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Alcaraz was expected to appear in court on Sunday.