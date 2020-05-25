SWAT incident on NW Side ends with evacuation prompted by gas leak, man in custody

A man was arrested Monday morning after he barricaded himself with a weapon in a Northwest Side home and managed a brief escape following a gas leak, police said.

Officers were initially called at 6:30 a.m. to a domestic dispute in the 3400 block of North Nagle Avenue and spoke with a woman who said a man was inside the single-family home with a gun, Chicago police said.

A SWAT team was called when the man refused to come out, police said.

The man, in his 40s or 50s, allegedly escaped after a gas leak sent fumes throughout the home, police said.

He was arrested shortly after, and two weapon were recovered, police said.

People’s Gas fixed the gas leak. No charges have been filed.