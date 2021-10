A SWAT team responded after someone fired a gun in West Pullman and then ran inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

A person allegedly fired a gun and then ran into a nearby building in the 11600 block of South Peoria Street, Chicago police said.

A SWAT team was called to that block shortly before 2 p.m., police said.

No injuries have been reported.