A police SWAT team responded Friday afternoon to person barricaded inside a home in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood.

A caller told police shortly after noon that a female barricaded herself with a weapon in the 6100 block of North Winthrop Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

At 2 p.m., officers and two mobile command units were still on the scene.

There was no immediate word of injuries or arrests.