SWAT responds to man barricaded in West Pullman home

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Pullman
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - SWAT members responded to a home on the South Side after reports of a male threatening a person with a firearm Wednesday night. 

Police responded to a disturbance on East 117th Street near South Michigan Avenue in West Pullman at about 9 p.m. 

A male victim told officers that he was threatened by an offender who was armed. Police were led to believe the offender barricaded himself alone inside a residence. 

SWAT was called, and the offender was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation. 

Police say two replica firearms were recovered. 

No additional information is available at this time. 