SWAT responds to man barricaded in West Pullman home

SWAT members responded to a home on the South Side after reports of a male threatening a person with a firearm Wednesday night.

Police responded to a disturbance on East 117th Street near South Michigan Avenue in West Pullman at about 9 p.m.

A male victim told officers that he was threatened by an offender who was armed. Police were led to believe the offender barricaded himself alone inside a residence.

SWAT was called, and the offender was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

Police say two replica firearms were recovered.

No additional information is available at this time.