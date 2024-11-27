SWAT situation underway at Roseland apartment

A shooting prompted a SWAT situation at a Roseland apartment building Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

A witness told police they saw someone shooting from a second-floor apartment around 11:20 p.m. in the first block of East 103rd Plaza, according to CPD.

The shooter retreated inside his apartment and a SWAT response was initiated. No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating and the SWAT situation carried into Wednesday morning.