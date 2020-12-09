SWAT team called for man barricaded in East Garfield Park home: police

The SWAT team is responded Wednesday to an apartment in East Garfield Park for reports of an armed man who is barricaded inside.

SWAT units were called about 7:20 p.m. after a 30-year-old man fired a gun and then shut himself inside a second-floor apartment in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The man is alone inside the apartment, police said. No injuries have been reported.

The incident ended without any incidents about 1:15 a.m. and the person was taken to Northwestern Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation, police said. A weapon was recovered from the apartment.