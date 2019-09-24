SWAT team responds to barricade situation on South Side after shooting

A SWAT Team is responding after a woman barricaded herself in a home in Calumet Heights on the South Side after she allegedly shot a man Tuesday.

A 48-year-old woman fired shots at a 40-year-old man about 7:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 93rd Street, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the leg, back and torso.

Officers found him in an alley, and he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The woman barricaded herself in the residence with a weapon, police said. She is the only person inside the home, police said.