Gunman in custody after barricading inside West Chatham apartment: police

A police SWAT team arrested a 23-year-old gunman who barricaded himself alone inside a building Friday in West Chatham on the South Side.

Police initially said he was holding his girlfriend and an 8-year-old boy at gunpoint, but later clarified that he was barricaded alone inside an apartment.

Officers were initially called about 10:50 a.m. to the 7900 block of South Harvard Avenue, Chicago police said.

While outside, the man allegedly pointed a gun at a 21-year-old woman before barricading himself alone the apartment, a police spokesman said.

The man came out and surrendered to officers about 2:30 p.m., police said.

No injuries were reported, police said. Charges are pending.