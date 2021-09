article

There was a heavy police and SWAT presence in Old Town Wednesday afternoon.

SWAT originally responded to an ongoing incident at about 1:27 p.m. in the 200 block of West Division, Chicago police said.

Police then said initial information they received about the incident was unfounded.

No offenders were placed in custody, and the incident concluded without incident, officials said.