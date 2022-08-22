SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home
CHICAGO - A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a man barricaded inside of a home with a gun Monday afternoon in West Englewood.
Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:20 p.m., then called the SWAT team, police said.
The standoff was ongoing at 2:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.
Additional details were not released.