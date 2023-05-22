Sweets and Snacks Expo returns to McCormick Place to showcase food innovations

The highly anticipated Sweets and Snacks Expo is back at Chicago's McCormick Place on Monday.

The event, which runs through Thursday this week, features new product launches, showcases the latest trends in the industry, and offers a platform for networking and business opportunities.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Attendees can expect a delightful and insightful experience as they discover the newest flavors, concepts, and advancements in the world of sweets and snacks.

Annually, the event draws in over 16,000 retail professionals and representatives eager to explore the latest food innovations.