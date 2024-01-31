Expand / Collapse search

The 5 swing states to watch in 2024 election, and other potential upsets

By Megan Ziegler
US presidential election 2024: What's ahead

Presidential candidates are spending the weekend campaigning ahead of the general election. President Joe Biden campaigned in South Carolina, meanwhile former President Trump gave a speech in Nevada.

With the presidential election shaping up to be a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, strategists are zeroing in on the states that didn’t go Trump’s way in 2020 to cost him the election: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. 

These five states backed Trump in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, giving him the path to the White House, but then flipped in 2020 to pave the way for Biden. 

Both candidates are dealing with growing apathy from their base: Trump’s legal troubles are mounting and he’ll only be in court more frequently in the coming months; and Biden’s response to and positioning with Israel has been isolating voters, particularly with minorities and Muslim Americans. 

Here’s a look at how much the votes swayed in each state, and a look at some other potential voting upsets: 

Arizona 

Georgia 

Michigan 

Pennsylvania 

Wisconsin 

Potential upsets

This story was reported from Detroit.