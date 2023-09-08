Swiss Air jet aborts takeoff at O'Hare, CFD responds to fire

There was plane trouble at O'Hare Airport on Friday night when a Swiss Air jet, bound for Switzerland, was forced to abort its takeoff — possibly after striking a bird.

Shortly after, reports indicated that the plane's landing gear had caught fire.

Video footage from SkyFOX captured emergency response teams surrounding the plane with their vehicles.

The Chicago Fire Department told FOX 32 they were responding to the plane for a fire, but that it was extinguished before they arrived.

In response to the incident, authorities had temporarily halted all inbound flights into O'Hare. That has since been lifted, but flights are still delayed.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.