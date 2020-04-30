T-boned CTA bus crashes into Loop bank, sending 4 to hospitals

A speeding driver slammed into the side of a CTA bus early Thursday, sending the bus into the front of a bank and injuring three people on board.

A 29-year-old man was southbound on Clark Street about 4:20 a.m. when he ran a red light at Washington Street and crashed into an eastbound bus in the intersection, Chicago police said.

The force of the crash sent the bus through the front windows of a BMO Harris Bank.

The female bus driver and two passengers were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. The driver of the car was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

No charges have been filed.