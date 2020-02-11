Taco Bell apologizes after sign appears at restaurant calling out workers for showing up late

This boss really doesn’t like it when people show up late.

Residents in Fairlawn, Ohio, were greeted to an unexpected site at their local Taco Bell. According to a sign posted at the restaurant, the dining room had been closed because too many workers were showing up late for their shifts.

Paula Duhon Boss posted to her Facebook page a photo of the sign, which read, “Dining room is closed until this store’s workers can show up to work on time! We will happily serve you through the drive-thru as quickly as possible. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience.”

In smaller print, the sign ended with, “Please bare [sic] with us until we find the right team to best serve our community.”

Boss told Fox News that she initially found the sign funny, but later felt that "management had no right to say that about their staff to the public." She did also say that, at this particular location, "bad service is an understatement."

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Taco Bell said, “The posting of this sign should not have happened, and the team was immediately re-trained on proper protocol. We can confirm that the dining room reopened within an hour, and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience.”

Advertisement

While this Taco Bell’s manager seems really upset about tardiness, there are definitely worse things employees can do.

In December, a Taco Bell employee was arrested after causing severe damage to one of the fast-food chain’s locations in Michigan. At the time, it was believed that the incident was sparked by the man being upset when he was called away from a holiday party to clean the restaurant.

Dakota James Joblinski was arrested on Christmas Eve, Monroe News reports. He was taken into custody on allegations of malicious destruction of property over $1,000 and disorderly conduct.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.