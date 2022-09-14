Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza returning (for good this time) Sept. 15

article

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza will return as a permanent menu item in September after the food chain severely underestimated demand in a temporary release earlier this year.

The fast food chain brought back the Mexican pizza as a limited time menu item in May, but did not purchase nearly enough supply to meet demand. Taco Bell stated on Twitter that it would have had to purchase seven times more ingredients to meet American's orders.

The item has been off the menu for months but will return as a permanent item on September 15.

HAAGEN-DASZ ANNOUNCES NEW ICE CREAM LINE BASED ON NYC BLACK-AND-WHITE COOKIES, OTHER CITY SNACKS

Taco Bell stated in May that it was eyeing the fall of 2022 for the return of Mexican Pizza.

The chain's menu goes through frequent updates and changes, with some customers' favorite menu items becoming unavailable for years.

The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell later this year. (Taco Bell / Fox News)

Fans of certain items have resorted to extreme measures in hopes that the company will reinstate their favorite items. One man, Krish Jagirdar, started a Change.org petition to bring back Mexican pizza after its 2020 hiatus.

Another fan, Chris Sandberg, created a TikTok challenge where he exercised every day until Taco Bell brought back his favorite menu item, the Grilled Stuft Nacho. It took 480 days and he lost 87 pounds.

Get updates on this story from FOX Business

