Tacoma police cruiser runs over a person while responding to street racing incident

A Tacoma police cruiser ran over a person Saturday night after responding to a reported street racing incident in the South 900 Block of Pacific Avenue.

Tacoma police spokeswoman, Officer Wendy Haddow, said the agency started receiving calls at 6:19 p.m. that a car was driving erratically and there were reports of street racing in the area.

Police say about 100 folks blocked the intersection.

The officer arrived on scene and called for the crowd to disperse, she said. People in the crowd surrounded the cruiser, according to Haddow, and began hitting the vehicle.

Haddow says the officer, fearing for their safety, tried to back their car up, but was unable to due to the crowd. The officer then drove forward, police say, "striking one individual and may have impacted others."

However, video from the scene shows the police car drive through a large crowd of people knocking several of them over, and completely running over one person.

Because this is considered use of a deadly force, the Pierce County Investigation Team is taking lead on the incident.

The Puyallup Police Department is the one doing the investigation. Captain Dan Pashon provided updates late into the evening on the investigation.

Pashon says two people went to the hospital; one has since been released, and the status on the second person is unknown.

Pashon says his team will work to compile the facts of the incident. There is no timeline for how long this process will take. However, following the investigation there will be no decisions made as far as disciplinary or legal action.

Following the incident, a small group of about two dozen protesters surrounded the scene. At least one person was taken away from the scene in handcuffs.

Interim Tacoma Police Chief Mike Ake responded to the incident in a statement saying:

"I am concerned that our department is experiencing another use of deadly force incident. I send my thoughts to anyone who was injured in tonight’s event, and am committed to our Department's full cooperating in the independent investigation and to assess the actions of the department’s response during the incident."

