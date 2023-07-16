Tafara Williams: Community demands justice for victim of 2020 police shooting

A 2020 police shooting is at the center of a march Sunday.

Demonstrations are demanding justice for Tafara Williams, a mother of three from Waukegan who was gravely injured in October 2020 when she was shot by a police officer.

Her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, was also shot and killed.

Marcellis Stinnette | Provided

Video of the encounter released by the City of Waukegan shows the officer who fired the shots activated his body camera after the shooting.

That officer has since been let go from the department and charged, however he has not gone to trial.