Taft High School refuses students' request to start conservative group

A Chicago high school has denied an attempt by some students to start a conservative group.

Block Club Chicago reports Taft High School in Norwood Park will not let students form a "Turning Point USA" chapter.

The group has been accused of spreading COVID-19 and election misinformation.

It’s also been linked to white nationalism, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

"All student organizations must align with the Taft mission statement, which is to ‘educate global citizens to create a better world,"‘ Principal Mark Grishaber wrote in a letter to the school community, according to Block Club Chicago. "Please know that the staff and administration at Taft will never tolerate the formation of any group that does not support these values."

Meanwhile, some local GOP members have criticized the move, calling it censorship.