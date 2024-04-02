Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Lake County
11
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kane County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from WED 10:36 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, La Salle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, McHenry County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County

Taiwan struck by 7.4 earthquake, damaging buildings and causing tsunami

By Austin Williams
Updated  April 2, 2024 8:37pm CDT
Severe Weather
Fox TV Stations

Major earthquake in Taiwan collapses buildings, triggers tsunami warnings | LiveNOW from FOX

An earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan, collapsing buildings and sparking tsunami warnings.

TAIPEI, Taiwan - Early Wednesday, the entire island of Taiwan was struck by a powerful earthquake, which resulted in building collapses in a southern city and triggered a tsunami that hit southern Japanese islands, the Associated Press reported. 

According to Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency, the earthquake's magnitude was recorded as 7.2, whereas the U.S. Geological Survey reported it as 7.4. The earthquake occurred at 7:58 a.m., approximately 18 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien, with a depth of about 35 kilometers (21 miles).

The earthquake is considered to be the largest in Taiwan since a tremor in 1999 inflicted widespread damage. 

Taiwan sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a zone of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where the majority of the world's earthquakes occur.

In lightly populated Hualien, a five-story building sustained significant damage, with its first floor collapsing and the remainder leaning at a 45-degree angle. In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and certain newer office complexes.

Train service, serving the island's population of 23 million people, was suspended, along with subway service in Taipei. However, the situation swiftly normalized in the capital, with children attending school and the morning commute seemingly unaffected.

GettyImages-129380774.jpg

Satellite view of Taiwan.

Wu Chien-fu, head of Taiwan's earthquake monitoring bureau, noted effects felt as far as Kinmen, a Taiwanese-controlled island off China's coast. Multiple Taipei aftershocks occurred within an hour of the initial quake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast a tsunami up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) for southern Japanese islands, with a 30-centimeter (about 1-foot) wave detected on Yonaguni island's coast 15 minutes after the quake. Waves likely reached Miyako and Yaeyama islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. It was reported from Los Angeles. 