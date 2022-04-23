Tamare Brown case: Chicago police looking for woman missing since last year

article

Chicago police are looking for missing woman Tamare Brown, who was last seen in June of 2021 in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Brown, 45, was seen near 47th and King Drive on June 5, 2021.

Chicago police said she has bipolar disorder and high blood pressure.

Brown is a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" and weighs 110 pounds. Her appearance is distinctive because she is losing hair.

If you have information, Chicago police would like you to call 312-747-8274.

