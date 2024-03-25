Expand / Collapse search

Tampa man threatened to take flight down, called passengers 'white-eyed devils:' Affidavit

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  March 25, 2024 10:26am CDT
Florida
Man escorted from TPA flight, put into headlock

A Tampa man was escorted from a flight at Tampa International Airport after he threatened to take the flight down and called passengers 'blue-eyed devils.'

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was arrested last week after being removed from a plane at Tampa International Airport for cussing out other passengers and staff, according to court records.

Shail Patel, 29, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of battery and disorderly intoxication after records say he had to be carried off a plane for threatening to take it down.

According to court records, Patel began erratically yelling and cursing at passengers and, at one point, said, ‘(expletive) you blue-eyed white devils I’m gonna take this plane down with all you mother (expletive) on it.'

Shail-Patel-Graphic.jpg

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Video obtained from Storyful shows Patel being put in a headlock and carried off the American Airlines flight that was bound for Philadelphia. As Patel is being escorted off the plane, scattered applause can be heard. 

Patel struck someone on the plane in his hand and face with an open hand and spit on him, according to an affidavit. He had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, the affidavit states. 

