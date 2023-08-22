Tar spills on roadway in northwest Indiana causing express lane closure

You might want to think twice before driving too close to a tar container truck.

According to Indiana State Police, a crash occurred on Interstate 80/94 eastbound near the 5.6-mile marker Tuesday morning around 10:45 a.m.

The crash involved 750 gallons of tar, which spilled on the roadway. In addition to the road being covered with tar, a semi-truck was also covered with it.

The incident caused major traffic delays.

No word yet on what led to the crash and spill, but the express lane was still closed as of 5:30 p.m.