Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Newton County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, La Salle County

Tar spills on roadway in northwest Indiana causing express lane closure

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Updated 6:10PM
Traffic
FOX 32 Chicago

750 gallons of tar spills on roadway in northwest Indiana causing express lane closure

You might want to think twice before driving too close to a tar container truck.

You might want to think twice before driving too close to a tar container truck. 

According to Indiana State Police, a crash occurred on Interstate 80/94 eastbound near the 5.6-mile marker Tuesday morning around 10:45 a.m.

The crash involved 750 gallons of tar, which spilled on the roadway. In addition to the road being covered with tar, a semi-truck was also covered with it. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The incident caused major traffic delays.

No word yet on what led to the crash and spill, but the express lane was still closed as of 5:30 p.m.