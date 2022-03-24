Taste of Chicago pop-ups to return this year

Taste of Chicago pop-ups will return this year.

The city is trying to expand the reach of the popular event while keeping the actual Taste of Chicago a bit smaller than pre-pandemic years.

Leading up to the Grant Park event, each Saturday in June, a Chicago neighborhood will host its own pop-up.

Little Village is one of the participating venues.

Their pop-up is happening on June 25 at the Gary Ortiz Campus.

"We have significant restaurants that derive their recipes from various states that make up the great country of Mexico," said 22nd Ward Alderman Michael Rodriguez. "But also we'll be having city of Chicago favorites. I'm sure there might be some ribs in store and some pizza in store."

The bite-sized Taste of Chicago will happen July 8-11, showcasing 30 to 40 eateries, as well as main stage evening concerts.