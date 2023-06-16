Taste of Randolph kicks off in West Loop

Friday night's chilly weather didn't appear to put even a small dent in the crowd at Taste of Randolph, which is taking over the West Loop restaurant district for the weekend.

Fifty-thousand people are expected at the street fest through Sunday to take in the sights, sounds, and of course, the food.

Thousands of hungry, live-music-loving Chicagoans swarmed Randolph Street for opening night of the 26th edition of the event.

"I like doing different things with my daughter," said one dad. "The food, I got a raclette here! Last time I had one of these was at Wrigley Field. We're hanging out!"

"It's great," said another festival-goer. "A lot of great food. A lot of beautiful women. I'm not talking to any of them. But they're still there!"

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Eighteen different local restaurants set up shop. There's a three-day lineup of musical artists performing on two stages, and dozens of artisans are offering up their handmade goods.

A suggested $10 donation at the gate doesn't just go toward the festival, but a portion of it is going toward Face the Future, which is a nonprofit that helps children born with cleft palates.