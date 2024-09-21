Tatanisha Jackson: Teen fatally shot mother at 'point-blank range' in front of father, prosecutors say

The Brief 17-year-old Davion Pryor is charged with murdering his mother, Tatanisha Jackson, in their South Shore home. Davion allegedly shot Jackson at close range and turned himself in to police. Davion is expected to be back in court on Sept. 27.



A 17-year-old boy is charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting his mother at their South Shore home on Thursday, according to court documents.

Davion Pryor appeared in court Saturday and is being charged as an adult.

He was arrested a few hours after 43-year-old Tatanisha Jackson was shot and killed around 4 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue.

Neighbors told police that Davion kicked in Jackson's back door before the shooting.

Court documents say Davion's father "observed him shoot Jackson multiple times, causing her death." Davion allegedly shot Jackson at "point-blank range, unprovoked."

Jackson was shot four times in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Court documents claim Davion walked into the police station after the shooting and told officers he knew they were looking for him.

Davion's father also confirmed to police that he shot and killed Jackson before he was taken into custody, documents state.

Prosecutors say Davion has a mental illness and is on medication but "rarely takes it."

Davion was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and is due back in court on Sept. 27.

