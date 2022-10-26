Tavern on Rush closes tonight after 25 years in Gold Coast

A 25-year run comes to an end Wednesday as Tavern on Rush closes its doors for the final time.

Getting a reservation might not be possible today but walk-in customers are still expected to say their final farewells.

Owner Phil Stefani announced in August their lease was ending in the new year and he expected to see a lot of customers during November and December.

The last big bash was planned for New Year’s Eve, but the restaurant has to vacate, and they’ll serve their last martinis and steaks tonight.

Tavern on Rush was the gathering spot for locals, celebrities and tourists, the anchor of what’s known as the Viagra Triangle neighborhood.

