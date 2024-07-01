Taylor Casey: Chicago police issue missing persons alert for woman who vanished in the Bahamas

Chicago police on Monday issued a missing persons alert for a local woman who disappeared in the Bahamas last month.

Taylor Casey, 41, remains missing after last being seen at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island in Nassau on June 19.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said last Wednesday that Casey’s cellphone had been found in the ocean, but that her other belongings were still at the retreat, The Nassau Guardian reports.

"We have spoken to a number of persons at the retreat and we are going to continue," Skippings said during a press conference, noting that investigators have met with members of Casey’s family that traveled down to the Bahamas.

Drones, a canine unit and divers have been deployed in the search for Casey, The Nassau Guardian adds.

Taylor Casey | Provided

Casey’s family has said they are "deeply concerned" for her safety and well-being as the search continues.

"I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return," Taylor's mother, Colette Seymore said in a statement. "Taylor would never disappear like this."

"Taylor is an intelligent, deeply caring, thoughtful, and joyful person. She has been practicing yoga for 15 years and went to the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat as part of a long-term goal to deepen her yoga practice," the family also said. "She was excited to be participating in the yoga teacher training program and looking forward to sharing her experience with others when she returned."

Chicago police are asking anyone with information on Casey's whereabouts to contact them at 312-746-6554.