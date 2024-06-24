Chicago woman reported missing in the Bahamas: police

article

A Chicago woman was reported missing in the Bahamas on Friday, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen Wednesday, June 19 on Paradise Island just north of Nassau.

Her last known address was in Chicago. Taylor was described as having a light brown complexion and a slim build.

According to a public Facebook group called "Find Taylor Casey," she was at a yoga certification retreat on Paradise Island.

Anyone with information about Taylor's whereabouts was asked to contact the Bahamas Criminal Investigation Department.