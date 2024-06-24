Expand / Collapse search

Chicago woman reported missing in the Bahamas: police

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 24, 2024 11:25am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Taylor Casey (The Royal Bahamas Police Force)

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was reported missing in the Bahamas on Friday, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. 

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen Wednesday, June 19 on Paradise Island just north of Nassau. 

Her last known address was in Chicago. Taylor was described as having a light brown complexion and a slim build. 

According to a public Facebook group called "Find Taylor Casey," she was at a yoga certification retreat on Paradise Island. 

Anyone with information about Taylor's whereabouts was asked to contact the Bahamas Criminal Investigation Department. 

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.