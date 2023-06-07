Young Taylor Swift fan's dream comes true at Chicago concert

A young Taylor Swift fan experienced her "wildest dreams" during the first night of The Eras Tour's three-night stand in Chicago this past weekend.

As Taylor Swift performed her hit song "22," the pop star walked straight up to 11-year-old Isabella Avila and crowned her with her own fedora. In a common exchange among Swifties, Isabella presented Taylor Swift with a friendship bracelet before sharing a high-five with the superstar.

Isabella's mother revealed that she had purchased last-minute floor seats as a surprise for her straight-A student daughter.

The heartwarming interaction between Taylor Swift and Isabella highlights the genuine connection the singer has with her dedicated fanbase.