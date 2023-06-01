Taylor Swift merchandise lines swell outside Soldier Field

Taylor Swift fans in Chicago are lining up to have the chance to purchase mementos before the concert experience.

Hundreds gathered for the merchandise pre-sale going on Thursday and each concert day throughout the weekend.

The southeast lawn outside Soldier Field was filled with consumers camped out, ready to spend. A ticket to Taylor Swift’s concert was not easy to come by, so some fans are content with shirts, hoodies, tote bags and posters.

Some fans, also known as "Swifties," traveled long distances to experience The Eras Tour.

Fans said they are pursing the highly coveted navy crew neck sweatshirt.

To prepare, they are mapping out their route to the venue, planning their concert outfits and trading homemade bracelets with other fans.

From show times to bag policies, here's everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's weekend shows in the Windy City.