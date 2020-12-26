Taylor Swift replaced by Brad Paisley in famous mural celebrating country artists

article

Taylor Swift fans are in an uproar after the singer was removed from a famous Nashville mural celebrating country music legends and replaced with Brad Paisley.

The famous exhibition, which exists in Music City's Legend's Corner at Fifth and Broadway, is getting an overhaul by artist Tim Davis, according to Fox 17. The removal of Swift is one of the first changes, and it has Swifties up in arms.

When news circulated that Swift was dropped from the commemorative display, several fans weighed in. Many claimed the "Cardigan" singer earned her right to be on the wall, with one person dubbing the switch a "travesty."

"taylor swift getting replaced on the legends corner mural by a man is already annoying enough but when you factor in overall accomplishments and accolades is just like......please," one person reacted on Twitter.

"Removing @taylorswift13 from the mural in Nashville is a travesty, and the to replace her with another dime a dozen white dude? Ugh," another tweeted. "So many other women of country or BIPOC that are sorely underrepresented. Bad move #Nashville."

Most fans angry over the switch argued that while Paisley deserves to be on the mural, Davis could have simply added him without removing Swift, a Grammy award winner.

"Taylor Swift is and will Always be a Legend. No disrespect to Brad Paisley who they could've put anywhere on this giant mural. But No they choose to take the Spot away from a Very Talented Artist who had to fight to earn her spot on that wall," a fan wrote.

"I have lots of respect for #bradpresysley being added to the legendary mural but where I am hurt by the fact that the city of Nashville could have put him in a different place but they didn't. They removed another young legend named Taylor Swift," another reacted.

"Seriously, you changing the mural won't change the truth. On one outside of USA would listen to country music if it wasn't for @taylorswift13," one person argued, adding that "young Taylor ran country."

Meanwhile, one fan pointed out that Swift -- who earlier this month released "Evermore," a sister album to "Folklore" -- has been putting out less country music in recent years.

"They're forgetting she ain't country anymore, buh bye!" the user wrote.

"I think @taylorswift13 should commission a mural in Nashville with all FEMALE country legends: past, present, and future!!" another person suggested.

In addition to Paisley, reports say that Davis plans to bring two new stars to the mural. However, the artist has yet to reveal who they will be.

Other country music stars who currently appear in the installment include Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton and Willie Nelson. The mural is next to Ryman Auditorium in Music City.

