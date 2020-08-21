TCF Bank robbed in Glenview

article

Authorities are looking for two men who robbed a bank Thursday in north suburban Glenview.

About 1:30 p.m., the pair held up the TCF Bank inside the Jewel-Osco store at 2502 Waukegan Road in Glenview, according to a statement from the FBI. They drove off in a gunmetal gray dual-cab pickup truck.

Both suspects were described as 18- to 20-year-old men between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 weighing about 150 pounds, authorities said. One had dark, curly hair.

They did not show or imply that they had a weapon, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.