TCF Bank robbed in Oak Lawn

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a TCF Bank Friday in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

The man showed up at the bank, 8424 S. Pulaski Rd., dressed in a black t-shirt, a construction vest, a white surgical mask, sunglasses and a light-colored hat with a black circle, the FBI said. He was also wearing a watch on his left wrist.

The man implied that he had a weapon and stole an unknown amount of cash, the FBI said.

Further details were not immediately available.