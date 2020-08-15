TCF Bank robbed in Oak Lawn
article
CHICAGO - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a TCF Bank Friday in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.
The man showed up at the bank, 8424 S. Pulaski Rd., dressed in a black t-shirt, a construction vest, a white surgical mask, sunglasses and a light-colored hat with a black circle, the FBI said. He was also wearing a watch on his left wrist.
The man implied that he had a weapon and stole an unknown amount of cash, the FBI said.
Further details were not immediately available.
A man wanted for robbing the TCF Bank, 9424 S. Pulaski Rd., Aug. 14, 2020, in Oak Lawn. | FBI