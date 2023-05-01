Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Freebies and deals offered for educators

Teacher Appreciation Week is the annual time teachers get the extra credit they deserve year round.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8-12, 2023, and several restaurants and businesses are offering deals or freebies to say thank you.

A first grade classroom at the Branch Brook Elementary School in Smithtown New York is shown at the end of the school day. (Photo by John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Here is where teachers can receive a special thank you this month:

Apple

Apple offers education pricing for teachers (and students) on some of its products all year round, including Macs and iPads.

More information here .

Applebee’s

Applebee’s locations across the country are offering various promotions for Teachers Appreciation Week. Teachers should contact their local Applebee’s to confirm their participation and available promotion as it will vary by location.

Offers include promotions like a free appetizer with an entrée up to $14 value available from May 1-13 when educators mention their local ad and show a valid employee ID for proof.

Other additional promotions also include 20% off orders from May 8-12 when teachers show their valid employee ID.

AT&T

Teachers can sign up for unlimited plans costing just $27/month if you get at least four lines.

More information here .

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble is once again offering teachers a free tall hot or iced coffee during Teachers Appreciation Week.

Costco

Costco doesn’t offer free or discounted memberships, but teachers who join Costco as a new member will receive a $20 gift card.

More information here .

Firehouse Subs

Teachers throughout the U.S. can enjoy a medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and drink throughout Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8-12.

Great Wolf Lodge

Teachers and the education community can save up to 40% off reservations booked between May 8-14, 2023, using the code TEACHER. This offer is valid for stays through Sept. 21, 2023.

And, through a partnership with DonorsChoose , Great Wolf Lodge will donate $10 from every reservation booked as part of this Teacher Appreciation Week initiative, up to $100,000, to the nonprofit.

Headspace

Headspace offers free account access to K-12 teachers and supporting staff. Headspace is a mindfulness and meditation app that can help students focus and build stress-relieving habits.

You will use your school district email to sign up. Get more information here .

Michaels

Teachers can enjoy an additional 15% Off Entire Purchase Including Sale Items promo at Michaels.

Your teacher status can be linked with a Michaels Rewards account. More information here .

MOD Pizza

On Teacher Appreciation Day, Tuesday, May 2, teachers can show their work ID and receive a BOGO MOD-sized pizza or salad.

This in-store deal will be available at all locations across the U.S.

Office Depot OfficeMax

Now through Saturday, July 1, teachers with a free Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards membership can earn 30% back in Bonus Rewards on a qualifying in-store purchase.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, teachers must present the appropriate coupon available online at officedepot.com/rewardsoffers , a valid teacher ID, and their Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards Member number at checkout.

Potbelly

During Teacher Appreciation Week, Potbelly will be giving teachers a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they purchase an entrée.

Teachers will just need to show their work ID or badge at the counter.

Reebok

Teachers are included in Reebok’s discount program, among medical workers, military and first responders. You can get 50% off with verified ID.

More information here .

Samsung

Samsung’s Education Offers Program has special pricing and offers year round.

You can become a verified user with your school email ID. More information here .

Scholastic

Scholastic is offering educators up to $50 off sitewide at The Teacher Store from May 8-12th.

Scholastic also offers Scholastic ClassroomsCount yearround, which a crowdsourcing platform that offers teachers 100% of the funds they raise.

Sonic

Beginning May 9, every teacher, faculty or staff at a K-12 or degree-granting university in America can get a free cheeseburger with purchase one time through May 16.

The deal is eligible by enrolling in the SONIC Teachers’ Circle, a free rewards program exclusively available for educators through the SONIC app.

Staples

Staples is offering $30 back in rewards money when you spend $100 or more in stores from May 7-13.

Through May 27, you can also get $15 off signs, banners, and posters when you spend $75 or more; and $10 off document printing when you spend $40 or more.

This story was reported from Detroit.