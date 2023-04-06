Teacher strikes continue for both Eastern Illinois, Chicago State

Faculty at two Illinois universities are officially on strike.

Faculty and academic support professionals at Eastern Illinois University took to the picket line on Thursday afternoon — about a month before the end of the spring semester.

The union has been in negotiations with Easter’s administration for more than a year. Members say stalled issues include salary and workload proposals.

The two sides return to the table on Friday for another bargaining session.

Meanwhile, it is day four of a strike at Chicago State University.

More than 100 faculty and staff members have been on the picket lines since Monday. They are demanding a fair contract after nearly a year of negotiations.

The union claims Chicago State faculty is among the lowest paid in the state.