Teen accused in armed carjacking, attempted robbery spree across Chicago
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies, including armed carjacking and attempted robbery, after a series of violent incidents last month in Chicago.
What we know:
Chicago police say the teen was arrested Monday in the 6700 block of South Dorchester Avenue. He's accused of taking part in an armed carjacking of a 19-year-old man on May 13 in the 1100 block of South Delano Court West.
The next day, on May 14, he allegedly attempted to carjack a 29-year-old woman on South Delano Court East. Police say she was also physically attacked during the incident.
The third incident took place on May 19 aboard a train in the 200 block of West 47th Street, where a 25-year-old man was reportedly targeted in an attempted armed robbery and also battered.
By the numbers:
In total, the 15-year-old faces five felony charges:
- Two counts of aggravated battery in a public place
- One count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm
- One count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm
- One count of attempted armed robbery
He also faces one misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.