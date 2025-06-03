Teen accused in armed carjacking, attempted robbery spree across Chicago

The Brief A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple felony charges tied to a string of violent incidents last month. The charges include armed carjacking of a 19-year-old and two attempted attacks on a woman and a man. Police arrested the teen on June 2 in Chicago’s Grand Crossing neighborhood.



A 15-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies, including armed carjacking and attempted robbery, after a series of violent incidents last month in Chicago.

What we know:

Chicago police say the teen was arrested Monday in the 6700 block of South Dorchester Avenue. He's accused of taking part in an armed carjacking of a 19-year-old man on May 13 in the 1100 block of South Delano Court West.

The next day, on May 14, he allegedly attempted to carjack a 29-year-old woman on South Delano Court East. Police say she was also physically attacked during the incident.

The third incident took place on May 19 aboard a train in the 200 block of West 47th Street, where a 25-year-old man was reportedly targeted in an attempted armed robbery and also battered.

By the numbers:

In total, the 15-year-old faces five felony charges:

Two counts of aggravated battery in a public place

One count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm

One count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm

One count of attempted armed robbery

He also faces one misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer.