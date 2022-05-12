Teen accused of pushing 82-year-old man to the ground, robbing him on train platform

A 16-year-old boy is accused of robbing an 82-year-old man on a train platform on Chicago's Near North Side.

The juvenile faces one felony count of robbery to a victim over 60.

Just before noon Wednesday, the teen allegedly pushed an 82-year-old man to the ground and took his property while on a train platform in the 800 block of North State.

The juvenile was arrested about 35 minutes later and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.