Teen allegedly robbed three women at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy allegedly robbed multiple people on Chicago's South Side Monday.
The teen is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
The robberies occurred at the following locations:
- 10700 block of South Laflin Street: two 50-year-old female victims
- 10400 block of South Green Street: 53-year-old female victim
The juvenile was also in possession of a reported stolen vehicle when he was arrested.
No additional information was made available.