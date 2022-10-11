Teen allegedly robbed three women at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

A 17-year-old boy allegedly robbed multiple people on Chicago's South Side Monday.

The teen is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The robberies occurred at the following locations:

10700 block of South Laflin Street: two 50-year-old female victims

10400 block of South Green Street: 53-year-old female victim

The juvenile was also in possession of a reported stolen vehicle when he was arrested.

No additional information was made available.

