Teen allegedly robbed three women at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Washington Heights
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy allegedly robbed multiple people on Chicago's South Side Monday.

The teen is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The robberies occurred at the following locations:

  • 10700 block of South Laflin Street: two 50-year-old female victims
  • 10400 block of South Green Street: 53-year-old female victim

The juvenile was also in possession of a reported stolen vehicle when he was arrested.

No additional information was made available. 
 