Teen among 2 shot in Woodlawn

A 17-year-old boy and another person were shot Tuesday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police officers responded to a call of shots fired around 9:39 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Vernon Street and found a teen with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.

He was taken by paramedics to Comer Childrens Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A second person, whose age is unknown, was shot in the arm and self transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, according to police

A handgun was recovered from the street where the teen was laying, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.