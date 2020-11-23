Teen among 2 wounded in Englewood shooting

Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were shot Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 8 p.m., they were in the 1400 block of West 65th Street when someone fired shots at them from across the street, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the arm and torso, police said. He was taken to the Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

A 31-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Police initially said the younger victim was a 14-year-old boy.

Area One detectives are investigating.