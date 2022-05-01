Teen armed with weapon robbed multiple people on public transit: police

A 17-year-old boy is accused of robbing multiple people on public transit.

The juvenile is charged with one felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm and two felony counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

The 17-year-old was identified by Chicago police as the suspect who robbed multiple victims on public transit.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The incidents happened at the following locations and times:

0-100 block of East Cermak Road on Oct. 3, 2021

0-100 block of East Roosevelt on Oct. 3, 2021

1100 block of South State Street on Feb. 22, 2022.

Advertisement

The offender was arrested Saturday and charged accordingly.