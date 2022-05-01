Expand / Collapse search

Teen armed with weapon robbed multiple people on public transit: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chicago Transit Authority
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of robbing multiple people on public transit.

The juvenile is charged with one felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm and two felony counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

The 17-year-old was identified by Chicago police as the suspect who robbed multiple victims on public transit.

The incidents happened at the following locations and times:

  • 0-100 block of East Cermak Road on Oct. 3, 2021
  • 0-100 block of East Roosevelt on Oct. 3, 2021
  • 1100 block of South State Street on Feb. 22, 2022.

The offender was arrested Saturday and charged accordingly. 