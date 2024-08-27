Teen arrested 3 months after carjacking, robbing Chicago rideshare driver at gunpoint

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car from a rideshare driver at gunpoint in Englewood earlier this year.

According to the Chicago police, a 39-year-old woman was robbed and carjacked on April 28, around midnight in the 5900 block of South La Salle Street.

The offender fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. He was arrested over three months later on Aug. 26 in the 4700 block of S. Union Ave.

The teenager was charged with one count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one count of armed robbery with a firearm, and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle valued over $25,000.

Further details about the case are not available at this time.