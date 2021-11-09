Teen arrested after carjacking 48-year-old man in Ukrainian Village

A 17-year-old boy has been charged for allegedly carjacking a man Monday evening in Ukrainian Village on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police arrested the teen several hours after he allegedly carjacked a 48-year-old man by force about 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Officers saw the victim's stolen SUV in traffic, according to police. The teen exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but officers located him a short time later hiding in a backyard in the 4300 block of West Haddon Avenue in Humboldt Park, police said.

The teen was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.