Teen arrested hours after two Chicago carjackings, police say

The Brief Police say a teenage boy was arrested Monday morning in connection with two separate carjackings. Investigators say both incidents happened hours apart on the South Side. The teen is charged with two felony counts.



A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he was arrested just hours after separate carjackings early Monday on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Police said the teen was taken into custody around 11:01 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue. He was allegedly involved in two carjackings that happened earlier that morning.

The first incident was reported around 5:14 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Champlain Avenue. Police say a 31-year-old man had his vehicle taken at gunpoint.

Less than an hour later, around 6:03 a.m., a second carjacking was reported in the 1400 block of East 71st Street. In that case, police say a 27-year-old man had his vehicle and personal property taken at gunpoint.

What's next:

The boy faces two felony counts of vehicular hijacking involving a firearm and one misdemeanor count related to trespassing in a vehicle.