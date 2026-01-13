Teen arrested hours after two Chicago carjackings, police say
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he was arrested just hours after separate carjackings early Monday on Chicago’s South Side.
What we know:
Police said the teen was taken into custody around 11:01 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue. He was allegedly involved in two carjackings that happened earlier that morning.
The first incident was reported around 5:14 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Champlain Avenue. Police say a 31-year-old man had his vehicle taken at gunpoint.
Less than an hour later, around 6:03 a.m., a second carjacking was reported in the 1400 block of East 71st Street. In that case, police say a 27-year-old man had his vehicle and personal property taken at gunpoint.
What's next:
The boy faces two felony counts of vehicular hijacking involving a firearm and one misdemeanor count related to trespassing in a vehicle.
