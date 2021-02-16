Teen boy, 17, charged with attempted carjacking in Back of the Yards

A 17-year-old boy is facing robbery charges in connection to an attempted carjacking in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was arrested Monday after he was identified as the teen who allegedly tried to carjack a person at gunpoint Feb. 7 in the 4900 block of South Wood Street, Chicago police said.

The teen is facing one count each of armed robbery and attempted vehicular carjacking with a firearm, police said.

He was due back in juvenile court Tuesday.