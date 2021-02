A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

The 17-year-old was walking back from a gas station about 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Monitor Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the buttocks and taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.