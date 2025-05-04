Teen boy accused of Chicago carjacking man on West Side, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the carjacking of a man on Chicago's West Side. The boy allegedly took the victim's car at gunpoint, police said.



A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with the carjacking of a man on the city’s West Side last Friday night.

The incident happened in the 600 block of North Trumbull Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, the suspect allegedly took a car at gunpoint from the 36-year-old victim.

Police arrested the suspect the next day.

The suspect was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, and armed robbery with a firearm.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect as he is a juvenile.